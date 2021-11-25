Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55,617 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Twitter worth $32,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $280,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Twitter by 18.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 39,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 10.2% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $291,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $567,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -197.99 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.