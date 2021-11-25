Udemy Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Udemy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UDMY. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

UDMY opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

