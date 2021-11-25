Udemy Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Udemy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

