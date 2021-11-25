UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of UFP Technologies worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPT. FMR LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,566 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,412,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 57,402 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,203,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $557.37 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.94. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $75.34.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

