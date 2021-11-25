UGAS Market Cap Achieves $1.35 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $396,632.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00233554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012312 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

