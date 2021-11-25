Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $409.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.23. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

