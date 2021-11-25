Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Ultra Clean worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after buying an additional 104,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 75,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,245. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $57.21 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

