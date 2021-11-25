Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000872 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $37.93 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00071041 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.