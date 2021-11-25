Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,800.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $20.71 million and $3,800.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00066884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00073261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00093428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.96 or 0.07612786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,087.42 or 0.99872208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

