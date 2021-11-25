Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $118,564.69 and $1,743.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00066568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00072653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00093849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.58 or 0.07614264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,025.78 or 1.00352844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.