Unido EP Price Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and $1.43 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00073596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00092648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.19 or 0.07560358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,936.75 or 0.99745771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,905,234 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

