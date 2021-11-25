UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 181.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,760,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $200.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.81. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $181.20 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.99.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

