Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $57.03 on Major Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00096770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $69.43 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,452 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

