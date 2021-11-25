Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $67,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone stock traded down $25.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,855.05. The stock had a trading volume of 122,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,563. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,762.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,610.35. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,711.35.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

