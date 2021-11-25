Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.06% of Waters worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.87. 344,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.11. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.74 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.38.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.