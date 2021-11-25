Unigestion Holding SA Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,025 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 2.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.11% of Progressive worth $55,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 90.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,865,000 after acquiring an additional 800,312 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.64. 2,449,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,842. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.
In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.
Progressive Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
