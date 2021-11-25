Unigestion Holding SA Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,025 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 2.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.11% of Progressive worth $55,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 90.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,865,000 after acquiring an additional 800,312 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.64. 2,449,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,842. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

