Unigestion Holding SA Has $17.03 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,363 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.06% of Kroger worth $17,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.4% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. 4,706,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,606,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

