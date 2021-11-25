Unigestion Holding SA Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,665,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,160. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The stock has a market cap of $359.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

