Unigestion Holding SA Has $44.47 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,083 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $44,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.58. 10,904,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,284,796. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

