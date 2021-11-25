Unigestion Holding SA Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,209 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 44.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,361 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Adobe by 95.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 943 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $668.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $630.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.04. The firm has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

