Unigestion Holding SA Has $84.75 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up 3.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.42% of Clorox worth $84,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.07. The company had a trading volume of 849,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,215. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

