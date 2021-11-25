Unigestion Holding SA Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,582 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 2.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.17% of General Mills worth $62,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 63,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $63.30. 1,484,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,660. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.