Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

ROK traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $344.94. 625,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $353.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $1,472,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,818 shares of company stock worth $3,603,938. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

