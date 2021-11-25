Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 108,222 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,468 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 108,222 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up about 1.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $40,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Motco increased its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.65. 2,851,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day moving average is $140.41. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.60 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,914 shares of company stock worth $5,083,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.