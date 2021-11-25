Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 119,425 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,425 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $62,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 791,732 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Shares of UPS traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,358. The firm has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.31 and a 200-day moving average of $201.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

