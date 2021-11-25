Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 8,273 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 2.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $54,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after buying an additional 401,629 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after buying an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,681,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,717. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

