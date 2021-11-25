Unigestion Holding SA Sells 220,387 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 220,387 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.34. 14,123,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,012,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.29 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

