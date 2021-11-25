Unigestion Holding SA Sells 42,530 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,569,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 42,530 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 3.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $84,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.66. 15,474,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,699,629. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

