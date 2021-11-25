Unigestion Holding SA Sells 8,226 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 650,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,436,000 after buying an additional 211,557 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.66. 5,792,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,833,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.90. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

