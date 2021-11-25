UniLend (UFT) Price Up 9.2% This Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001595 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $29.32 million and $2.31 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00240571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00089059 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.