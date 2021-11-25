Unistake 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $51,049.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Unistake has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $51,049.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00073596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00092648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.19 or 0.07560358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,936.75 or 0.99745771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,274,123 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

