UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.73 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $7.73 million and $453,855.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00239994 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00088474 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

