Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $8,493,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 314.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 24.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.86. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,969 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,764. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

