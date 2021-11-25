Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Up 21.3% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $202.61 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.26 or 0.00035037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00233672 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00089194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012344 BTC.

UQC is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

