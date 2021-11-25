Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on URBN. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

