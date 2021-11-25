Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.72. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $712.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

