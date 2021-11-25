Vai Price Down 0.5% This Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Vai has a total market cap of $109.20 million and $546,892.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 121,186,135 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

