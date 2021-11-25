Valor Token Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00233287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

VALOR is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

