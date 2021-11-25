VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) Shares Up 0.3%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $192.67 and last traded at $192.41. 31,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 14,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.06.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.