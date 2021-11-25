VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.73. 1,540,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,848,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.