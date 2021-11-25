VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s 7th Largest Position

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 2.5% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co owned 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.42 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

