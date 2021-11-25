VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.28% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $24,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after purchasing an additional 694,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 153,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,166 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.20 on Thursday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.