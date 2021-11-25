Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB)’s share price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.27 and last traded at C$25.28. Approximately 52,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 80,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.90.

