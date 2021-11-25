Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $167.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $168.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.67 and a 200 day moving average of $159.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

