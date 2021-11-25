Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Cut by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,772. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.