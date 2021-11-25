Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 309.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $87.40 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $88.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13.

