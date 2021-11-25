Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,172,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,358 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.89% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $917,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,906,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

