Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98.

