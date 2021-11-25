Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 616,800 Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.72% of electroCore worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in electroCore by 20.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 15.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 189.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

ECOR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. electroCore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

