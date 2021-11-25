Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 337,232 Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.08% of ProPhase Labs worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,420 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

